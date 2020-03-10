Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, Jeopardy!, Mario, Starlink, more

Mario Day 2020 is full swing with loads of notable deals on first-party Switch games from all the major retailers, collectibles, accessories, and much more. But just when you think Nintendo has already shown its hand for Mario’s big day, the company goes and kicks-off a pair of Warner Bros. and Ubisoft publisher sales via the eShop. That means plenty of top-tier titles are getting big-time price drops including loads of family-friendly gameshow/board games, Rayman, Assassin’s Creed, and much more. While an upcoming Nintendo collaboration will finally put the company’s iconic characters into blocky building kits, we are also now seeing plenty of LEGO Switch games on sale as well. Head below the fold for all of our top picks.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

If you’re specifically looking for the Mario Day 2020 game deals, you’ll find those along with the rest of today’s price drops in our Mar10 feature and in this morning’s roundup.

Not only is Nintendo collaborating with LEGO on new building kits, but the big N is also working with Levi’s on an upcoming Mario apparel collection as well. Those announcements come on the heels of the new Zombie Army Trilogy for Switch and the must-see metal NES console that went back on sale.

Rayman Legends Definitive:

Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies are off wandering through an enchanted forest when they discover a mysterious tent filled with a series of captivating paintings. As they look more closely, they notice each painting seems to tell the story of a mythical world. While focusing on a painting that shows a medieval land, they are suddenly sucked into the painting, entering the world, and the adventure begins. The gang must run, jump, and fight their way through each world to save the day and discover the secrets of every legendary painting.

