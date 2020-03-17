The digital Switch game deals keep coming today as Nintendo just launched a new Square Enix publisher sale on the eShop. After seeing loads of notable titles go on sale via the previous Ubisoft event and yesterday’s indie sale, Nintendo is continuing to discount digital content in the name of social distancing. We have plenty of notable offers to add to your growing library of digital games including the stellar Collection of Mana, vintage DRAGON QUEST games, Final Fantasy VII (the orignal of course, not the remake), I Am Setsuna, a series of solid JRPGs, and much more starting from $4. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the Square Enix sale.

Digital Switch Game Deals:

As we mentioned above, there are loads of digital Switch game deals live right now including virtual board games, LEGO titles, Rayman, Overcooked! 2, Child of Light and many more right here. You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s games roundup for additional offers and then go score a free $5 eBay credit with this $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card. Add an another 512GBs of storage to your Switch setup at $60 off with this Samsung EVO Plus microSD deal. But if it’s the Switch Lite you’re after, here’s the best deal of the year.

Collection of Mana:

Digital Switch Game Deals: The long-awaited “Trials of Mana” is now available outside of Japan! Play all three games in the original Mana series! Quintessential JRPG series “Collection of Mana” is now on Nintendo Switch! Fall in love with the Mana series all over again, including the first-ever release of the action-packed third game in the trilogy: “Trials of Mana”!

