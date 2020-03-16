Stay occupied at home with these digital eShop Switch game deals from $7.50

Last week’s eShop sale is mostly still live with deep deals on virtual board games/game shows, as well as a host of LEGO titles, Mario + Rabbids, and much more. But we are back again today with another fresh batch of discounts. In these uncertain times, having something new and fun to play to keep our minds occupied during self-isolation and the like can go a long way. We have already seen a series of mobile apps go free/on sale to promote social distancing, and some affordable new Switch games you can score without leaving your house might be just what the doctor ordered. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and our top picks from the eShop down below the fold.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

In other Nintendo-related deals, you can add up to 512GB of Samsung EVO Plus microSD storage to your Switch for $90 ($60 off) while the HORI Split Pad Pro will supersize your controller for $34 (hands-on review here). However we also spotted $50 eShop gift cards this morning with a free $5 eBay credit attached and you can still score a new Nintendo Switch Lite console at the best price of the year right here.

NAMCO MUSEUM:

Play some of the most popular Namco games, anytime, anywhere! Enjoy Namco classics such as PAC-MAN™, GALAGA™, SPLATTERHOUSE™, and TOWER OF DRUAGA™, or play games such as ROLLING THUNDER™, SKYKID™, or TANK FORCE™ with friends and family on the Nintendo Switch™!

