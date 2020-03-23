Store your passwords securely with one year of NordPass for $25.50 (Orig. $60)

Ask any cybersecurity expert, and they will recommend you use a password manager. NordPass is one of the best, with apps on all major platforms, and secure encryption. You can currently pick up a one-year subscription of NordPass for just $25.49 (Orig. $59.88) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SPRINGSAVE15.

The most secure passwords are long strings of letters, numbers, and special characters. Trying to remember these sequences is almost impossible. With NordPass, you can delegate the task to an app.

Described as “an easy-to-use password manager with attractive web and mobile apps” by PCMag, this service saves your login details for every website. When you return, your username and password will be filled in automatically.

Your passwords are stored in a digital vault that features the latest security standards, including XChaCha20 and zero-knowledge architecture. In addition, your data is protected with algorithmic encryption.

NordPass syncs your passwords between all your devices for easy access. You can also “share logins, credit cards, and notes with anyone,” as stated by Cloudawards. The app can even suggest new secure passwords when you are creating any online account.

Usually priced at $59.88, one year of service of NordPass is now only $25.49 with promo code: SPRINGSAVE15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!