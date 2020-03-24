Plugable 2.5Gb/s USB-C Ethernet dongle gets a launch-day discount to $30

Today, Plugable launched a new USB-C/USB-A 3.1 to 2.5Gb/s Ethernet Dongle at $39.95 shipped on Amazon. However, as part of a launch-day discount, when you use the code 25ETHERNET at checkout the price drops to $29.95 shipped. This Dongle includes a USB-C to USB-A adapter, which lets it hook up to Apple’s latest MacBook Air as well as older devices just the same. Packing 2.5Gb/s throughput, this is a great dongle if you’re looking for faster local networking now that 2.5Gb/s is becoming more widespread in lieu of 10Gb/s. If you have something like TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 routers that were announced at CES or the Netgear Nighthawk AX4, then you’ll have a 2.5Gb/s networking port. Plugable is a well-rated company overall. Want to learn how this type of technology can change how you work at home? Head below for more on the topic.

While most homes use 1Gb/s networking, 10Gb/s is something that’s been in the enterprise sector for a while. However, 2.5Gb/s has been making its way into consumer-grade products little by little over the past few years. This standard allows you to transfer 250MB/s, while normal Gigabit connections max out at 100MBps. With this speed increase, you can move a 1GB file over your local network to a supported NAS in just 4 seconds, instead of the current time which is 10 seconds.

While this might not seem huge, 100GB of data would move in just under 7 minutes on a 2.5Gb/s line whereas 1Gb/s would take around 16 minutes. That type of data transfer speed increase means that your computers back up much faster than they used to. Plus, this adapter is backward compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps networks and cables, meaning that it works in a multitude of scenarios. Whether you’re currently running a 2.5Gb/s network at home or not, if you’ve been looking at picking up a USB-C Ethernet dongle, this is a great option to check out right now, especially given its launch-day discount.

Plugable USB-C/USB-A 2.5Gb/s Ethernet Dongle features:

FASTER THAN GIGABIT – Add a new generation of Ethernet to your existing PC with more than double the performance of a traditional Gigabit Ethernet connection when used with switches or routers capable of 2.5Gb/s

KEEP USB UNIVERSAL – This network adapter includes an attached USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter, allowing you to easily use it with any type of USB port you may have (USB 3.0 required for full performance)

USE EXISTING CABLING – 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet signals are designed to work on existing Category 5e cabling. Simply add 2.5Gb/s-capable switches to your network and add these adapters for substantially faster LAN transfers

