Apple’s beloved 12-inch MacBook 5125GB drops to best price in months at $900

Costco is currently offering its members Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB in all three colors for $899.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,499, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in months on a new condition model and is the best available. Centered around a Retina display, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook touts USB-C connectivity and a 512GB SSD in an ultra-portable form-factor. Despite being discontinued in 2019, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Perfect for those who need every inch of space in their everyday carry, kids, or grandparents, this machine is still well-equipped to handle the workload of anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. Learn more in our hands-on review.

A perfect way to leverage some of your savings from today’s deal would be to protect your new MacBook with a sleeve. While you could shell out $149 for Apple’s official leather option, this alternative will only run you $14 and comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers.

Our Apple guide is full of some other great deals today, headlined by Retina iMacs under $1,000. That’s on top of HomePod from $195, Apple’s iPhone XS Max (PRODUCT)RED Silicone Case at $20, and much more.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

MacBook delivers more performance in this light and thin Mac notebook. With seventh-generation Intel Core processors, 12″ Retina display,¹ a full-size keyboard, force-sensing trackpad, versatile USB-C port, and all-day battery life,² MacBook features big thinking in an impossibly compact form.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!