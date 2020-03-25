Bring the BBQ inside with Tenergy’s Smokeless Redigrill at $60 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Tenergy Indoor Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently starting from $130 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $70 in savings, $10 below our previous mention, and the best deal we can find. It is said to create “80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills,” making for an ideal alternative to a typical outdoor BBQ setup. Using infrared cooking technology, this model will evenly cook all your meats, fish, poultry, and vegetables with no cold zones or weak spots. It will reach a grilling temperature of 446-degrees within 6 minutes, according to Tenergy. Thanks to the non-stick grill top and dishwasher-safe parts, this thing takes less than “1-minute” to setup and is just as easy to clean afterwards. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Most indoor grills will run you a lot more than $60 like the popular Cuisinart Griddler at $75 or the Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill at $105. However, one model worth taking a closer look at for less would be the Delonghi Perfecto Indoor Grill at $43.50. While it’s not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, it is about the same size and will save you even more.

You can still score the Ooni 3 Outdoor Pizza Oven at $75 off, but you’ll want to head over to our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s most notable deals for around the house.

Tenergy Indoor Redigrill Smokeless Grill:

Tenergy’s indoor infrared grill creates 80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills. The infrared heat is only directed at the grill rack’s surface and the cooling tray catches grease and oils before they get the chance to become smoke. Our electric barbecue grill evenly cooks meats, fish, poultry and vegetables using advanced infrared heating technology. With the unique infrared heating technology, heat is evenly spread on the grill top. Food is guaranteed to cook evenly, no cold zones or weak spots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!