Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: King’s League, iLovecraft 2, much more

We have now collected all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals for you. Those include cats in “purr-suit of the evil Drakoth,” astronomy apps, interactive story books, puzzlers, deep sea battles, and much more. While games like OK Golf are still on sale right now, today’s deals include Cat Quest, King’s League: Odyssey, Earth Atlantis, Book of Demons, iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading, and SkySafari 6 Pro, among others. Your complete list of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals is down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: King’s League: Odyssey: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Guardians: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: holedown: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mushroom 11: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $50, Control $24, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dissembler: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Boson X: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jumpgrid: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary C: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary G.: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Spanish Thesaurus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spanish Medical Dictionary: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: English Thesaurus: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone/Apple Watch: ProCamera.: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AUM – Audio Mixer: $15 (Reg. $19)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heads Up!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Town : School: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avocado Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Countdown: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mazecraft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFX: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Infographics Lab – Templates: $2 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Dig Deep!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maratón: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Morphite Premium: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eventium: Calendars & Events: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Events & Diary: myCal PRO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Minecraft: Skin Studio: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fiz: Brewery Management Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Such: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

King’s League: Odyssey:

The acclaimed Flash strategy hit game with over 8 Million players finally arrives on mobile, enhanced with premium content and HD graphics! Recruit & manage an army of over 40 unique classes including Lancers, Berserkers, and Dragoons to compete against other teams. Conquer territories for resources to upgrade training facilities, promote soldiers to new classes & unlock new areas. Take on side quests, explore dungeons, and participate in the grueling Battlethon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!