”It’s not real golf, but it’s OK!” OK Golf is a stellar casual golfing experience on any iOS device. Featuring 15 stylish courses inspired by classic destinations, it is described as the “essence of golf, refined to a tee” that anyone can enjoy. It also features a gorgeous diorama-style visual approach that is very easy on the eyes and is a great time killer while you’re stuck at home in self-isolation. And now, the folks at Okidokico Entertainment have decided to put the iOS/Apple TV game on sale for $1 to help the cause. Regularly $4, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on the App Store and is a perfect time to add it to your iOS library of games. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama. Enjoy a moment of zen while you play a round of golf immersed in the calming sounds of nature.

