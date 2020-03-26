Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $50, Control $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and with a April 3 release date, this is the most affordable way to score the highly-anticipated follow-up to the stellar Resident Evil 2 remake. Free demos are now available on PS4 and Xbox One for both the main campaign and the new companion Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer mode. You can read all about what to expect from both in our launch coverage right here. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Need for Speed Heat, The Last of Us Remastered, Control, Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection, Nioh, Bloodborne, and some handy links to the major digital game sales available right now.
Best Digital Game Deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- New eShop deals from $1.50 to stay occupied at home
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
- Here’s a $38 deal on PS Plus while you’re stuck at home
Today’s best game deals:
- Control PS4 Digital $24 (Reg. $50+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $30 (Reg. $50)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $20 (Reg. $40)
- Division 2: Warlords of New York $33 (Reg. $60)
- Or just the expansion for $30
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive $25 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $52 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Last Of Us, God of War, and HZD $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $19 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $80+)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
