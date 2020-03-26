Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $50, Control $24, more

- Mar. 26th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and with a April 3 release date, this is the most affordable way to score the highly-anticipated follow-up to the stellar Resident Evil 2 remake. Free demos are now available on PS4 and Xbox One for both the main campaign and the new companion Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer mode. You can read all about what to expect from both in our launch coverage right here. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Need for Speed Heat, The Last of Us Remastered, Control, Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection, Nioh, Bloodborne, and some handy links to the major digital game sales available right now.

