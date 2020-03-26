Five 12MP cameras arrive on the Nokia 9 PureView Smartphone at $500 ($200 off)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Nokia 9 PureView 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Usually fetching upwards of $700, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, matches the Amazon low, and is the best overall discount we’ve seen in months. Rocking five 12MP rear cameras, Nokia 9 PureView delivers “exceptional detail and dynamic range” with the ability to save RAW images, capture spatial audio, and record UHD 4K HDR video. This handset features a 6-inch pOLED HDR10 display, 128GB of built-in storage, and more. The entire package is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, and you’ll also find an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A great way to put your savings to use would be to pick up a case alongside the Nokia 9 PureView for throwing some extra protection into the mix. This clear case will only run you $5 at Amazon and still allows you to show off the phone’s slick design.

Nokia 9 PureView features:

Upgrade your viewing pleasure with this Nokia 9 PureView cell phone. The Snapdragon 845 processor provides excellent speed while the five-camera system combines multiple images seamlessly for high-resolution photos and videos. This Nokia 9 PureView has 6GB of RAM to deliver everyday multitasking and 128GB of internal memory for plenty of storage.

