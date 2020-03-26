Capture every memory with these Sony mirrorless DSLR bundles from $643

- Mar. 26th 2020 2:20 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony a6000 24MP Mirrorless Camera Bundle with Two Lenses for $678.95 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $900 at Amazon and $850 at Best Buy. The next-best price that we’ve seen is $700, with today’s deal being the lowest that we’ve tracked. My wife uses the a6000 (and I’ve used it a handful of times,) and it’s a fantastic entry-level shooter for those who want to take high-quality photos with decent specs on the camera. Included in this bundle you’ll net both 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses, giving you a wide focal range to capture just about any shot. It packs a 24MP sensor and can record 1080p footage. Using Sony’s expansive E-mount lens system, you’ll be able to leverage glass designed for both APS-C and full-frame cameras alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a smaller budget? Save a few bucks when opting for the Sony a5100 24MP Mirrorless Camera Bundle with Two Lenses at $642.95 shipped at Amazon. For comparison, this bundle regularly goes for around $800 at Amazon, and the single-lens kit fetches $550 at Best Buy. You’re getting a similar sensor to the a6000, but taking a step down in the spec department here. However, you’ll still get the same two 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses with this bundle. Mainly, you’re going from being able to capture 11FPS photos to 6FPS, which could be a big deal for you if you’re wanting to take pictures of kids playing outside or anything else that’s fast-paced. Otherwise, you’re getting a similar 24MP sensor and 1080p recording, though the image processor is a bit more dated here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With some of your savings here, be sure to pick up the SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SD Card. This will store all of your photos and videos, plus, it’s U3-rated which means that it’ll be ready for 4K video recording should you ever upgrade. At just $20 Prime shipped, this is a must-have accessory with any camera setup.

Sony a6000 Mirrorless Camera Bundle features:

  • 24 MP APS C CMOS sensor and Focus Sensitivity Range: EV 0 to EV 20 (at ISO 100 equivalent with F2.8 lens attached)
  • ISO 100 25600 (expandable to 51200). Lens compatibility: Sony E mount lenses
  • Hybrid AF with 179 point focal plane phase detection and 25 contrast detect points
  • Up to 11 FPS continuous shooting. Battery Life (Still Images): Up to 360 shots.Metering Type:1200-zone evaluative metering
  • 3 inch tilting LCD with 921,000 dots.Viewfinder Type: 0.39 in type electronic viewfinder (color)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Sony

Sony
dslr

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide