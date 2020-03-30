Score up to 50% off Club Mocchi-Mocchi Nintendo plushies starting from $15

- Mar. 30th 2020 12:16 pm ET

Walmart is now offering a number of notable deals on the officially-licensed Club Mocchi-Mocchi Nintendo plushies in various sizes and styles. Prices start from $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Ranging from an adorable 12-inch Kirby plush to Super Mushrooms, Mario’s hat, Mario Kart banana peels, and more, there’s a little bit of something in here for every Nintendo fan. Ideal for the game room or for your Mario-loving youngster to cuddle up with, you’ll find all of the best options on sale down below the fold.

Today’s Nintendo Plushy Deals:

There are a plethora of Mario re-releases scheduled for 2020, according to today’s rumors, alongside a new Paper Mario title. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of Animal Crossing New Horizons and all the latest Switch game deals while you’re waiting for confirmation.

We also have some great Nintendo Switch peripherals on sale right now including HORI’s Multiport USB Playstand at $30 (25% off) and PowerA’s wireless Enhanced Pokémon Switch controller for $35 (30% off).

Mocchi-Mocchi Pink Kirby Mega Plush:

Designed in Japan, Mocchi-Mocchi- stuffed toys are super soft and huggable! Unlike other ordinary plush stuffed toys, they have a unique squishy texture and are soft to touch, so you can squeeze, toss, and play. These large plush items feature fan-favorite characters from the iconic Kirby game, so you can collect all the Club Mocchi-Mocchi- plush soft toys!

