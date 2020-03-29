Score PowerA’s wireless Enhanced Pokémon Switch controller for $35 (30% off)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Pokémon Enhanced Wireless Controller for $34.99 shipped. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $8, and marks a new all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller carries an official seal of approval from Nintendo. It features a gold colorway complete with some Pikachu silhouette decals to polish off the Pokémon-themed design. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. If you’re in the market for a more traditional gamepad for Switch, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from nearly 1,500 customers.

Those looking for a more affordable way to add some Pokémon stylings to their Switch kit can score PowerA’s protective case for $25 right now at Amazon. This colorful case sports black stylings complemented by a bright PokéBall glyph alongside a molded interior with felt lining an a built-in game cartridge holder.

PowerA Pokémon Enhanced Switch Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Pikachu design. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime) or add your own rechargeable batteries.

