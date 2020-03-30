Be ready for summer tailgating with a Thermos Can Insulator for $7 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the stainless steel 12-ounce Thermos Beverage Can Insulator for $7.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly fetching between $8 and nearly $10 or so, we have seen it go for as much as $11.50 in the last three months. Today’s sale is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. Made for typical 12-ounce cans, this stainless steel insulator will keep your drinks cold “10 times longer than a bare can” or about 3-hours. It also features a sweat-proof design to keep your hands and the furniture dry. While it might be a little pre-mature to be outside with a cold one, take advantage of this deal so you’re ready to go when the sun comes out. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Well under the price of the comparable YETI Rambler Colster and Coleman’s $12.50 Lounger model, today’s deal is one of the most affordable options out there. The best bet for a similar product that won’t cost as much would be something like this 2-pack of Neoprene sleeves. But considering these are really more decoration and for keeping your hands dry, the extra $1 or so on Thermos’ Beverage Can Insulator might be worth it for some.

Thermos Beverage Can Insulator:

Thermos vacuum insulation technology allows for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Keeps cold 10 times longer than bare can

Sweat-proof designed wont leave water rings on furniture

Keeps one 12 oz can cold for up to 3 hours

