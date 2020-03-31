At $32, FURINNO’s Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier TV Stand has hit a new Amazon low

Amazon is offering the FURINNO Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier TV Stand for $31.99 shipped. That’s more than 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable TV stand is ready to support up to 60-pounds of weight and sets up in roughly 10-minutes. Best of all, no tools are required, yielding a dead-simple assembly process. Since it features a basic design, it should fit in well with most living room arrangements. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal is very affordable, that’s not a valid reason to bypass any chance to increase its longevity. Scoring Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes for $4 will allow you to add “a protective scratch resistant layer” to your new piece of furniture, paving the way for it to look great for years to come.

Now that your living room is in order, consider tackling the home office next with Ameriwood’s Parsons Desk for under $58.50. It sports a clean and simplistic design that’s bound to blend easily with almost any space.

FURINNO Turn-N-Tube TV Stand features:

Simple stylish design yet functional and suitable for any room

Fits in your space, fits on your budget

Sturdy on flat surface 10-minutes no tools no hassle assembly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!