Just $2.50 each gets you a 4-pack of RGB LED bulbs to light up your home

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its RGB LED Light Bulbs with Remote for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code BXLTGNP2 at checkout. This is down from its $15 regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Note: Shipping is delayed by a few weeks here due to COVID-19, but Amazon could ship sooner. Learn more about the delay here. Normally, RGB LED bulbs are quite expensive each, but with today’s sale, you’re paying just $2.50 each. You’ll use the remote to change the colors, brightness, and lighting pattern here, so no Wi-Fi connectivity, app, or smarts are available here. However, these are great to use in lamps or overhead lights to liven up your space while spending a bit more time indoors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Just need a single bulb? Well, grab this Westinghouse LED Light for $2.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not RGB, you’ll be able to buy in packs of one here instead of having to grab four.

Govee RGB LED Bulb features:

Versatile Changing Light Bulbs: With different colors optional and ultra-high brightness 2700K warm white/Cool White 6500K daily lighting. 16 vibrant colors perfectly create romantic or festive ambiance while 300lm warm white is ideal for Home, Stage, Party, Hallway, Garage.（Don’t Support WiFi)

