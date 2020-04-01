Protect 3 devices with McAfee Antivirus Software, now down to $17 (Reg. $25)

- Apr. 1st 2020 8:28 am ET

Reg. $25 $17
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year subscriptions to McAfee Total Protection 3-Device Antivirus Software for $16.99. Regularly $25 or more, today’s offer is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This digital download is compatible with iOS, Windows 7/8/8.1/10, macOS, and Android devices. It is designed to combat “malware, hackers, would-be-fraudsters and more” in order to protect your privacy, identity and precious gear. The software also includes its own secure password protection manager and warnings for “risky websites, links and files.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now you can save slightly more on the 1-device version of McAfee Total Protection but we are only talking about a few bucks here, so it might be worth sticking with the lead deal for those with a family or multiple devices to protect.

Otherwise, be sure to hit up our app deals hub where you’ll find plenty of notable offers right now in the name of social distancing. The stellar Affinity Photo and Designer apps are still on sale from $10 alongside this 3-app Rosetta Stone bundle for $180. Not to mention all of the freebies you’ll find right here.

McAfee 3-Device Antivirus Software:

  • AWARD-WINNING ANTIVIRUS SOFTWARE: Combats malware, hackers, would-be-fraudsters and more to protect your privacy, identity and, of course, your devices
  • SECURE BROWSING: Sidestep attacks before they happen with clear warnings of risky websites, links and files
  • PASSWORD MANAGER: Enjoy secure and convenient access to all your logins with a browser-based password manager that generates and memorizes secure passwords for you

