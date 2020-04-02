Fight the Sith and become a Jedi with this handy Force manual at just $2

Amazon is currently offering The Jedi Path: A Manual for Students of the Force as a Kindle eBook for $1.99. For comparison, the hardcover goes for $16, the eBook is generally around $10, and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Star Wars fans will really enjoy this read as they find out what to learn in the ways of the Force. This Kindle eBook holds the history of the Jedi, going back from the beginning to the Jedi Order, into Lightsabers, and more. You won’t just get any old reading experience here, however. This copy has been passed down through the ages and contains many Jedi’s annotations, giving you the best learning experience yet. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Not a Star Wars fan? Well, we’ve currently got The NES Encyclopedia on sale for $2 as well. This contains every NES game ever made, both first-party and third-party. But, if that’s not enough, new or non-active subscribers can score 2-months of Kindle Unlimited at no cost, giving you access to millions of eBooks.

However, today only, Amazon has digital Vanity Fair magazine subscriptions on sale from $5. Normally, prices start at $20 here, so you’re saving quite a bit with these subscriptions.

More on The Jedi Path eBook:

Unlock the secrets and share in the knowledge that has educated generations of Jedi—from the history and hierarchy of the Jedi Order to the mastery of the Force and the nuances of lightsaber combat. Handed down from Master to Padawan, each Jedi who has held and studied this copy has annotated the pages—adding his or her personal experiences and lessons they’ve learned. This copy is now passed to you.

