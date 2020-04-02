Bring home Xbox One X for just $230 shipped today (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Walmart is now offering the Xbox One X console in factory re-certified condition for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $400 in new condition and more like $390 at Amazon, you’re looking at a massive $170 discount on today’s refurbished model, or $270 off the original $500 price tag. That’s the lowest overall price we can find and one of the best we have ever tracked. While Xbox Series X is several months away now, today’s deal might be the most affordable way to score yourself Microsoft’s current generation high-end machine to tie you over until then. Having said that, Xbox Series X will almost certainly cost much more than this and you might as well have an Xbox One X to play while you wait for a price drop on the upcoming flagship. Ships with a 30-day guarantee “with free returns, either to a store or by mail.” More details below.

The next most affordable way to access the Xbox One library would be the all-digital Xbox One S. You can learn more about the disc-less machine in our unboxing video and score one for $180 at Amazon right now. There are also plenty of digital Xbox game deals live right now to keep you busy at home with your new console.

Here’s all the latest details on Xbox Series X and the new Storage Expansion Card. Microsoft also detailed new perks coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just before it announced Sea of Thieves for Steam with PC/Xbox cross-platform play.

More on Xbox One X:

Microsoft Factory Re-certified Xbox One X 1TB the world’s most powerful console. With 40% more power than any other console, experience immersive true 4K gaming. Games play better on Xbox One X. 8-core Custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI…Real world detail, and smoother interactions to your gaming

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!