Best credit cards for DIY projects and renovations to save big

If you’re planning any major DIY projects or renovations this summer, then it’s likely you’ll need to purchase quite a few supplies. If you’re going to be picking up expensive items like bathtubs, showers, sinks, countertops, or even appliances, there are a few tricks you should know in order to save the most. So, without further ado, these are the best credit cards for DIY projects and renovations.

Lowe’s offers 10% off your first purchase, 5% off subsequent and 0% financing

Lowe’s probably has the best offerings when it comes to credit cards. For example, you’ll get 10% off your first purchase and 5% off every purchase thereafter. This is fantastic if you have a large order planned right upfront, as you’ll save 10% off everything you buy that first time. The 5% on future transactions comes off the purchase price up front, meaning that it’s not in the form of cash back, but in straight-up discount.

Lowe’s also offers 6-months 0% special financing on qualified purchases, and up to 84 fixed monthly payments with reduced APR on qualified purchases, which can help save big when the time comes to drop some serious cash on home renovations.

Home Depot gives up to $100 off and 0% financing

Home Depot’s credit card is a nice option if that’s where you prefer to shop, but the savings aren’t nearly as great as Lowe’s. After signup, you’ll save $25 off purchases of $25-$299, $50 off $300-$999, or $100 off $1,000 or more. Other than that, Home Depot’s card really just lets you have 6-month financing on purchases of $299 or more and up to 24-month financing during special promotions.

However, Home Depot does extend your return window to 1-year, just for being a cardmember. This can come in handy if you’re shopping for a large project and aren’t sure exactly how much you need, as you can just buy more than enough and return what isn’t used, up to a year later.

But, the main thing to keep in mind with Home Depot’s credit card is that you won’t save on daily purchases, so be sure this is the card you want before applying.

Best Buy offers 10% back on your first purchase, 5% thereafter with 0% financing

While you might not think about Best Buy when it comes to home renovations and DIY projects, the electronics retail giant does sell some gear that would be great for your tasks. At Best Buy, you can buy home theater equipment and appliances, both of which are crucial to any kitchen or living room renovation.

Signing up for a Best Buy credit card will get you 10% back in rewards on your first day of purchases, and then 5% back on everything thereafter. Up to 24-month 0% financing is available, with the minimum purchase starting at $299 to get 12-month, $499 for 18-month, and $999 for $24-month.

Best Buy does have one thing the other’s don’t, however, and that’s tiers of earning. You start at 5% back, but if you make it to Elite Plus status at Best Buy (which requires a minimum spend of $3,500 per year), then you’ll get 6% back on all of your purchases.

Overall, Best Buy’s card is great if you are only planning to pick up some appliances or home theater gear, as that’s all you’ll really get here for DIY projects.

Save 5% at Amazon or get 0% financing with in-house cards

Another place you might not think of with DIY projects is Amazon. The online retail website not only sells plenty of smart home gear, but also some appliances, home theater kits, and much more. You’ll find tools, building materials, and just about anything else at Amazon.

We’ve already gone in-depth as to what Amazon’s in-house credit cards can bring, which include bundled gift cards with your first purchases, up to 5% back, and exclusive offers. So, be sure to swing by that post to learn all you can about the different tiers of cards that Amazon offers.

