Bring Razer’s Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse to your battlestation for $50 (44% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Centered around an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Mamba Elite Mouse sports a corded form-factor alongside nine programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. In true Razer fashion, you’ll also find Chroma RGB lighting included, as well. Over 1,400 customers have agreed upon a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our Chroma Cave series.

Double down on the RGB aesthetics found in the featured deal, and pick up this well-reviewed $20 RGB mousepad. It not only includes multicolor LED lighting, but also a slick surface to take full advantage of Razer’s high-precision optical sensor. Over 975 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Those looking for the latest and greatest in the world of PC gaming accessories will surely want to swing by our review of the DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice from Razer. Both are recent additions to the brand’s stable of PC peripherals and provide high-end gaming experiences. Check out our thoughts on how both models perform right here.

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse features:

The Razer Mamba Elite features our acclaimed Razer 5G advanced optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI and Razer Mechanical mouse switches with extended durability of up to 50 million clicks. Get more control with 9 programmable buttons, Each one easily configured through Razer Synapse 3, and save up to 5 profiles to your mouse with on-board memory.

