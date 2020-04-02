Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset is wireless for PC/PS4, more at $136 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate 7.1-Channel Wireless Headset for PC and PS4 at $135.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $200, which is what it still fetches at Best Buy, this is within $6 of the best price we’ve seen at Amazon and is the lowest available. If you’re a PC or PlayStation 4 gamer, then this headset will function wirelessly for you, giving you a high-end experience. However, those on Xbox and other platforms aren’t left in the dust. Just plug up the included 3.5mm headphone cable and you’ll be able to use and enjoy this headset just the same. The retractable microphone makes it super simple to chat with your team when needed and goes back into the headset to stay out of the way when not in use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset. It ditches the wireless design of today’s lead deal, instead opting for a cable. However, at $44 shipped, it’s far more budget-focused and still gives you a great experience over the bundled Xbox or PlayStation headset.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your gaming setup? We’ve got plenty of deals to check out right now in our PC Gaming Guide. You’ll find that Razer’s Blackwidow Essential Mechanical Keyboard is down to $55 right now. We’re also tracking the Razer Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse at $50. Both of these deals are nearly 50% off their going rate and make them fantastic purchases to upgrade your setup.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset features:

The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source – The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset/Pc Microphone, Gaming Designed, based on dollar sales, Jan. 2017- Dec. 2019

Razer Hypersense Haptic Feedback for Unparalleled Immersion: Provides industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy coupled with THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound

Lightweight & Auto-Adjusting Headband for Extended Gaming Sessions: The Nari Ultimate adapts to the shape of the user’s head for convenient comfort

