Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $3, Resident Evil 3 Remake $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on Xbox One for just $2.99. Regularly as much as $30, this one is currently down at $10.50 as part of the Xbox Spring Sale and is now matching the lowest we have ever tracked. At just $3, if you haven’t pulled the trigger on this one yet, now’s the time to do so. This is an online action-shooter RPG experience where players lead a team of elite agents into a “post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a Resident Evil 3 Remake deal, Cuphead, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Witcher 3 Complete, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, MediEvil, and hundreds of digital game deals in the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Spring Sales.
Best digital game deals:
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Spring Sale now live w/ hundreds of digital game deals!
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $35 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 3 Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead Digital Xbox One $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched in the Xbox Spring Sale
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Witcher 3 Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Or $15 on PSN
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $25 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Death Stranding Collector’s Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 from $8 (Reg. up to $20)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. 25+)
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire! $5 (Reg. $25)
- Monopoly Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon offers Buy 2 Get 1 Free on select games
- Call of Duty, Sekiro, Outer Worlds, Division 2, Death Stranding, many more
- Thief $3 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $7 (Reg. $20+)
- Plus more digital Xbox games from $3 at Amazon
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $54 (Reg. $60)
