Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $3, Resident Evil 3 Remake $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on Xbox One for just $2.99. Regularly as much as $30, this one is currently down at $10.50 as part of the Xbox Spring Sale and is now matching the lowest we have ever tracked. At just $3, if you haven’t pulled the trigger on this one yet, now’s the time to do so. This is an online action-shooter RPG experience where players lead a team of elite agents into a “post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a Resident Evil 3 Remake deal, Cuphead, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Witcher 3 Complete, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, MediEvil, and hundreds of digital game deals in the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Spring Sales.

