You can now download the amazing Monument Valley 2 for free. Along with the original game, this series is among the best on the platform and the sequel is seeing an unprecedented deal today. Regularly $5, and very rarely seeing price drops, you can now score this one completely free on the App Store for the very first time today. There’s no way of knowing how long this deal will last, so just scoop it up now and think later. Rated 4+ stars from thousands and ranked among the best puzzlers on the App Store. More details below.

Download Monument Valley 2 for Free

For those unfamiliar, Monument Valley 2 is a brilliant and gorgeous puzzle game and a sequel to the Apple Game of the Year in 2014. Players must guide a mother and her child as they journey through magical architecture and “learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.” It is a universally loved experience any fan of the mobile puzzle genre should experience, so go download Monument Valley 2 for free while you can.

But there are plenty of notable iOS deals live right now as you likely know already. Yesterday we saw Cat Quest and Earth Atlantis go free for the first time and you’ll find plenty more in this morning’s roundup. Both Lara Croft GO, and the narrative thriller SIMULACRA went free for the very first time alongside deep deals on Tower of Fortune 2, Brass, Terraforming Mars, Gone Home, and more.

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hyper Light Drifter Switch $10, AC Odyssey $15, more

More Monument Valley 2 Details:

Monument Valley 2 for Free: Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.Sequel to the Apple Game of the Year 2014, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world.Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!