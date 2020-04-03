We are ready to take you into the weekend with today’s best iOS app deals. Among today’s collection, we are colonizing Mars, keeping track of our finances, battling our way through classic-style sci-fi shooters, and exploring the wonderful world of Dr. Seuss. While we are still tracking deep deals on Stardew Valley, the amazing Monument Valley 2, Alphaputt, and iMPC Pro 2, among many others, we have even more to add to that list today. Highlights include Mars Power Industries, The Cat in the Hat, DayCost Pro, Calendarium, DoDonPachi Resurrection HD, and more. Head below for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KetoDiet: The #1 Keto Diet App: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Match Mountain: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DoDonPachi Resurrection HD: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Opener ‒ open links in apps: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LayR-Multi Timbral Synthesizer: $12 (Reg. $26)

iOS Universal: My Diggy Dog: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Instacall – Smart Dialer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OldBooth: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CrusoeMoji – Dachshund sticker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tayasui Blocks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go: $125 (Reg. $250)

Mars Power Industries:

Mystery puzzle game about human hubris and resource management. All about logic, optimal building placement and order of operations. Every puzzle takes just 5 moves to win so relax and feel the comfortable emptiness as you uncover a hidden story told without words about an abandoned colony…Relaxing puzzle game for everyone! No ads, no high-scores, no purchases, no pressure. Nothing. It’s only space. 100+ handcrafted puzzles, about 4-5 hours of various difficulty levels, you’ll never feel stuck!

