With the holiday shopping season around the corner, we’ve had our eyes on various shipping perks from the likes of Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Delivery has been on the minds of the folks over at CASETiFY as well, but it’s clear that the brand has something different in store, collaborating with DHL for a new product line. Today the iPhone accessory maker is launching its latest collection of cases, wireless charging pads, and more. Head below for a closer look at the new accessories.

CASETiFY teams up for new DHL-themed product line

While past collaborations with smartphone accessory maker have seemed like no-brainers, specifically it’s various Pokémon-themed launches, the brand’s latest isn’t the first collaboration that comes to mind. This time around, CASETiFY is teaming up with DHL for a collection of iPhone and Samsung cases, Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, and more.

In celebration of the shipping service’s 50th anniversary, you’ll be able to outfit various Apple devices and more in DHL’s classic yellow aesthetic. Prices here start at $35 and climb up to $300, with all of the merchandise being touted as highly-collectible. CASETiFY notes that during last year’s product launch for similar accessories branded by the delivery company, everything sold out within 72 hours. So if any of today’s new releases catch your eye, it’ll be a good idea to jump on the release while you can.

Some of the more enticing options in the new product line fall to CASETiFY’s new iPhone 11 cases, which come in one of four styles. There’s a more simplistic option bearing the DHL logo, and another covered. In shipping labels as well as other delivery-centric iconography, both of which come in yellow or grey colors.

As far as other notable accessories to bring home, there are some sweet looking Apple Watch bands. All four of these mirror the styles of iPhone case described above and bring a unique look to your wearable. For real fans of DHL, CASETiFY has dropped a limited edition 5-in-1 box, which includes both styles of iPhone case, an AirPods wrap, phone sling, and even a themed t-shirt.

9to5Toys’ Take

CASETiFY always manages to stand out from other iPhone accessory makers, and its latest product drop is no different. While I doubt its new DHL collaboration will be as popular as its past Pokémon-themed collections, there’s undoubtedly some fans out there who will be charmed by the latest batch of cases. I may not fit into the group, but if that happens to be you, today’s CASETiFY releases give you a limited-time chance to score some DHL swag.

