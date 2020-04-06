Coca-Cola Mini Fridge gets a massive discount today at $29 (Reg. $60+)

Walmart is now offering the Classic Coca-Cola 6-Can Personal Mini Fridge for $29 with free delivery in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $64 at Walmart, it starts at $52 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Perfect for the man cave, as a collectible, or just as a nice desktop refrigeration unit, it features that classic Coca-Cola design and a 4.2-quart capacity (up to 6-cans). It also houses a removable shelf, self-locking recessed door handle, and included 12 Volt DC/110 Volt AC plugs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Coca-Cola or otherwise, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any comparable fridge for this price. Even the usually rock-bottom Chefman and Gourmia models are at least $10 more than today’s lead deal. Outside of one of those mini coolers, it’s about as affordable as it gets.

Classic Coca Cola 6-Can Personal Mini Fridge:

This Coca-Cola 6 Can AC/DC Electric Cooler is the ideal personal cooler. It features efficient and reliable thermoelectric cooling technology. Stock it up with your favorite drinks while you are busy working or studying. This mini Coke cooler is a perfect desktop accessory for your office, home, or dorm room. It comes with 110 Volt AC and 12 Volt DC plugs so you can plug it into any standard household outlet or use it in your car, boat or RV.

