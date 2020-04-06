Nintendo has now launched a new Switch SEGA Spring Sale to add to its ongoing price drops across the eShop. We already saw deep deals from Warner Bros., Blizzard, Devolver Digital, and many others that are still live and kicking right here, but we now have a collection of SEGA games at up to 50% off to add to the list. From vintage Sonic and classic SEGA AGES games to the Super Monkey Ball HD version and the SEGA Genesis Collection, there are plenty of retro gems and more modern titles in the sale to keep folks busy at home. Head over to our games roundup for the rest of today’s best deals and down below for a closer look at everything in the SEGA sale.

Nintendo Switch SEGA Spring Sale:

As we mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch SEGA Spring Sale is a great opportunity to fill your library up with some absolute classics. There are several very notable SEGA AGES titles — a moniker used to denote re-released SEGA classics on the eShop — including the likes of the first two Sonic games, Space Harrier, Alex Kidd, Out Run, Phantasy Star, Shinobi, and others. Not to mention the SEGA Genesis Classics collection which combines some of these games into one affordable package. You’ll find our top picks from the sale below:

You’ll also find loads more digital Switch game deals right here starting from $1 including titles like Hotline Miami Collection, Ape Out, Golf Story, LEGO titles, and many more. We also have an extensive collection of Switch accessories on sale right now from $6 like those GameCube controllers, along with some cases cases, and much more right here.

More SEGA Genesis Classics:

Nintendo Switch SEGA Spring Sale: Including over 50 titles across all genres, from all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzles, old favorites and hidden gems. There is a classic title for every player to enjoy! New features also bring modern convenience to the classics. Save your game at any time, rewind those slip-ups, or customize your controls. Earn bragging rights with online multiplayer and achievements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!