Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Splatoon 2 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering a number of notable deals on first-party Switch games. One standout is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid $20 discount on one of the best games ever made. Needless to say, unless you absolutely hate gorgeous open-world action-RPG-like experiences, Breath of the Wild should be a part of everyone’s Switch library. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a Resident Evil 3 Remake deal, Splatoon 2, Kirby Star Allies, Witcher 3 Complete, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Aladdin and The Lion King, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. We also have hundreds of digital game deals in the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Spring Sales.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

