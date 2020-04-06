Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Splatoon 2 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering a number of notable deals on first-party Switch games. One standout is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid $20 discount on one of the best games ever made. Needless to say, unless you absolutely hate gorgeous open-world action-RPG-like experiences, Breath of the Wild should be a part of everyone’s Switch library. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a Resident Evil 3 Remake deal, Splatoon 2, Kirby Star Allies, Witcher 3 Complete, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Aladdin and The Lion King, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. We also have hundreds of digital game deals in the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Spring Sales.
Best digital game deals:
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Spring Sale now live w/ hundreds of digital game deals!
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $35 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $17 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Cthulhu $30 (Reg. $40)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $30 (Reg. $50)
- Matched on Switch
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon $4.50 (Reg. $8+)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead Digital Xbox One $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched in the Xbox Spring Sale
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Death Stranding Collector’s Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. 25+)
- Monopoly Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $20)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $7 (Reg. $20+)
- Plus more digital Xbox games from $3 at Amazon
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $54 (Reg. $60)
April’s free PlayStation Plus games include Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0
Duos returns and Bloodhound takes over in latest Apex Legends event
Sea of Thieves sails on to Steam with PC/Xbox cross-platform play
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is official, now available on PS4
New Switch Mario games and Galaxy remaster reportedly scheduled for 2020
Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!