While we still have some great digital eShop deals live from earlier this week, we have now spotted a fresh batch of price drops on Devolver Digital Switch games. While it appears as though Nintendo is about to launch a new Devolver Digital publisher sale based on the deals we are now tracking, it has not made that official just yet. Along with the offers we spotted on Shovel Knight Treasure Trove in this morning’s roundup, we now have deep deals on titles like the Hotline Miami Collection, Ape Out, Downwell, Goat Simulator, the Mutant Mudds Collection, What Remains of Edith Finch, and My Friend Pedro, among others. Starting from $1, this is a perfect time to score some digital eShop games you can enjoy at home without leaving the couch or paying full price. All of the best options are down below.

Devolver Digital Switch games and more:

On top of today’s Devolver Digital Switch games and other price drops, you’ll also find some price drops in this morning’s roundup. And don’t forget, Nintendo Switch Online members can now play ARMS for free until April 6 just as Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy hit the platform.That’s on top of the recent annoucenment of new Animal Crossing content and our New Horizons hands-on review as well as new Switch Mario games and a Galaxy remaster.

More on the Hotline Miami Collection:

Devolver Digital Switch games: Hotline Miami Collection contains both legendary games in the neon-soaked, brutally-challenging Hotline Miami series from Dennaton Games. Over forty pounding tracks from dozens of artists punctuate the savage conflict and bring the larger scale of your actions into focus. New artists join returning favorites like M|O|O|N, Perturbator, Jasper Byrne, Scattle, and El Huervo for an incredible audio massacre.

