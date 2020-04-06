Nintendo Switch accessories from $6: GameCube controllers, cases, stand, more

Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Nintendo Switch accessories starting from $6. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deals include everything from GameCube-style controllers to a plethora of themed-cases and even a light-up dock shield. While there are loads of digital Switch games on sale right now, down below you’ll find deals from most of the major players in the Switch accessory game including HORI, PDP, RDS and more with solid reviews across the board. Hit the jump for everything.

More Switch Accessory Deals:

Be sure to swing by the latest Nintendo Switch Spring Sale where you’ll find loads of top-tier digital games starting from $1. And then check out the new LEGO Ideas Hyrule Castle from Breath of the Wild.

HORI Alumi Case (Mario) Features:

Ultra tough brushed metal case for ultimate Protection and style

Slim & lightweight for portability

Includes game card storage

Super Mario artwork inside & out

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!