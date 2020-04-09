As the fallout from COVID-19 continues, more and more retailers are feeling the stress of the pandemic in their supply chains and beyond. Just yesterday, we detailed how Amazon plans to scrap its in-house delivery service for the time being as it shifts manpower to other areas of its business. Today, we’re noticing that Amazon has extended its return window for purchases made during the months of March and April, in hopes of continuing to grow consumer confidence. Head below for full details on Amazon’s new temporary return policy and how it might affect your recent purchases.

Amazon extends return windows for a limited time

Amazon has made a number of changes to its supply chain in recent weeks as it looks to combat the new realities brought forth by COVID-19. Like many retailers, it’s now extending return windows for most products found on its online marketplace. Specifically, updating its return policy page with a new bit of text for the foreseeable future:

Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve. To that end, we’re temporarily extending the return window to give you more time to get items back to us. Most items ordered from Amazon or our Seller partners between March 1 and April 30, 2020 can now be returned until May 31, 2020.

Starting this week, any purchases made in the month of March and April can be returned until the end of May. That extends Amazon’s window of returns significantly and gives shoppers more flexibility, and hopefully, more confidence in making purchases.

There is, of course, the usual list of exclusions that will not be eligible for returns. You can see that list of exclusions on this landing page

How will COVID-19 affect returns going forward?

Well, that’s certainly a great question. Like anything currently, how the virus pandemic will play out is anyone’s guess. But it seems like many forecasts place us still in the first half of this marathon, and it appear the economy will have a long road back.

So you can expect Amazon to continue to adjust as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Amazon roll over its return window as time goes on, largely keeping that 2-month gap in place for shoppers to send back items. At least until Prime Day, which is now set for August, it appears.

It’s nice to see Amazon making adjustments, particularly given that many items are experiencing shipping delays up to 3-weeks anyways.

