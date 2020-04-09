Smartphone Accessories: EasyAcc iPhone XS 5000mAh Battery Case $11, more

EasyAcc (99% positive all-time feedback from 44,000+) via Amazon offers its iPhone XS 5000mAh Battery Case for $11.24 Prime shipped when code 2958W9KV has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $22, today’s offer saves you 50%, comes within a few cents of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Leveraging 5W Qi charging speeds, this battery case bolsters your iPhone XS’ built-in battery with an additional 5000mAh of power. It rocks a rugged design and gives you access to your phone’s Lightning port when needed. Whether you’re planning to upgrade to a new iPhone come the fall, or just want to prolong the usage of your XS, this case is a great way to take advantage of improved battery life. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

EasyAcc CC5 battery charger case comes with 5000mAh backup power to doubles the battery life of your iPhone X/XS. No worries power off in games, photographs or phone calls. Able to wireless charge iPhone X/XS and recharge itself. And the battery case is fully compatible with Qi wireless charger. Supports to charge iPhone X/XS by the original cable without taking off the case. Enable to connect lightning earphone while charging, iTunes sync data, Apple Carplay etc. Drop-proof, shock-proof, raised bumper and soft rubber frame. Additional tempered glass screen protector keeps screen unbroken.

