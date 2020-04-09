Google Home hits one of its best prices yet, delivers Assistant for $49

- Apr. 9th 2020 7:06 am ET

Walmart offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $49 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $129 but trends around $100 most days. This is also $21 less than our previous mention and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Bring the Google Home into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 11,500 Best Buy customers.

Give Echo Dot a try at $40 as a lower-cost alternative to Google Home. It has similar features to today’s lead deal, but within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and with a much smaller footprint. Plus, Amazon has a far more expansive lineup of compatible devices if you’re looking to outfit your home with smart speakers.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

