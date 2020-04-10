Practice your kick flips at home as True Skate goes FREE on iOS (Reg. $2)

- Apr. 10th 2020 10:28 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $2 FREE
0

Well, we all have a lot more time to practice our heel flips these days, but for those of us not proficient on four wheels, True Skate is now free. The highly-rated virtual skateboarding game for iOS makes use of “realistic” physics which has players flicking and flipping the board with touch based controls. It’s about as immersive a skateboarding experience as there is on mobile and it is now available for free. Regularly $2, this is the first price drop we have tracked since September of 2019 on the App Store and a perfect time to add it to your at-home mobile library of games. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 skaters all-time. More details below.

While you will find some in-app purchases inside of True Skate, they are mostly just extra skate parks and the like. The trick possibilities here are quite extensive from basic boardslides and kick flips to more complicated maneuvers like an impossible or 360 hard flip.

But as you maybe have noticed in this morning’s roundup, there are plenty of notable iOS price drops live right now outside of True Skate. On top of Kingdom Rush and the Goat Simulator titles , this morning’s collection includes titles like Pro Camera by Moment, Bloons TD 6, SNIKS, Sputnik Eyes, Last Colossus, and many more.

iOS Universal: True SkateFREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Pro Camera by Moment, SNIKS, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Spider-Man GOTY $20, more

More details on True Skate:

True Skate: The Official Street League Skateboarding Mobile Game.  Realistic touch based physics. Flick the board to make it react exactly how you would expect. Drag your finger on the ground to push. A beautiful skate park to get lost in including ledges, stairs, grind rails plus a bowl, half pipe and quarter pipes. (Additional skate parks are now available as an In-App Purchase). Slow motion. Replay sharing. Global leaderboards and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $2 FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store True Axis

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard