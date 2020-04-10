Well, we all have a lot more time to practice our heel flips these days, but for those of us not proficient on four wheels, True Skate is now free. The highly-rated virtual skateboarding game for iOS makes use of “realistic” physics which has players flicking and flipping the board with touch based controls. It’s about as immersive a skateboarding experience as there is on mobile and it is now available for free. Regularly $2, this is the first price drop we have tracked since September of 2019 on the App Store and a perfect time to add it to your at-home mobile library of games. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 skaters all-time. More details below.

While you will find some in-app purchases inside of True Skate, they are mostly just extra skate parks and the like. The trick possibilities here are quite extensive from basic boardslides and kick flips to more complicated maneuvers like an impossible or 360 hard flip.

But as you maybe have noticed in this morning’s roundup, there are plenty of notable iOS price drops live right now outside of True Skate. On top of Kingdom Rush and the Goat Simulator titles , this morning’s collection includes titles like Pro Camera by Moment, Bloons TD 6, SNIKS, Sputnik Eyes, Last Colossus, and many more.

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

More details on True Skate :

True Skate: The Official Street League Skateboarding Mobile Game. Realistic touch based physics. Flick the board to make it react exactly how you would expect. Drag your finger on the ground to push. A beautiful skate park to get lost in including ledges, stairs, grind rails plus a bowl, half pipe and quarter pipes. (Additional skate parks are now available as an In-App Purchase). Slow motion. Replay sharing. Global leaderboards and more.

