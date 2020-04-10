Nintendo Switch cases/controllers up to 50% off: PDP, RDS, HORI, more from $5

- Apr. 10th 2020 8:34 am ET

From $5
0

Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Protective Deluxe Travel Case for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a solid 20% price drop, within about $2 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This officially licensed hard-shell case is made of ballistic nylon with an “easy glide” zipper and top-mounted handle. Along with enough space to protect your Joy-Con and a padded screen protection panel, you’ll also find a zippered pocket for accessories, a pair of multi-game cases (four games each) and two micro SD card cases. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals including cases, controllers, and more.

Today’s Best Switch Accessory Deals:

Here’s one of the only ways to actually get a Switch Lite shipped to you right now. Be sure to hit up the Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Switch Sale from $5 and the rest of the digital deals right here before you check out this new GameCube-themed dock that adds Bluetooth and more to your system. 

RDS Nintendo Switch Protective Deluxe Travel Case:

  • RDS Industries, Inc. is the #1 Nintendo Licensed Switch case manufacturer nationwide.
  • Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, comfort grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.
  • Interior: Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.
  • Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PDP RDS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard