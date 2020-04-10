Nintendo Switch cases/controllers up to 50% off: PDP, RDS, HORI, more from $5

Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Protective Deluxe Travel Case for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a solid 20% price drop, within about $2 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This officially licensed hard-shell case is made of ballistic nylon with an “easy glide” zipper and top-mounted handle. Along with enough space to protect your Joy-Con and a padded screen protection panel, you’ll also find a zippered pocket for accessories, a pair of multi-game cases (four games each) and two micro SD card cases. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals including cases, controllers, and more.

Today’s Best Switch Accessory Deals:

Here’s one of the only ways to actually get a Switch Lite shipped to you right now. Be sure to hit up the Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Switch Sale from $5 and the rest of the digital deals right here before you check out this new GameCube-themed dock that adds Bluetooth and more to your system.

RDS Nintendo Switch Protective Deluxe Travel Case :

RDS Industries, Inc. is the #1 Nintendo Licensed Switch case manufacturer nationwide.

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, comfort grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.

Interior: Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.

Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.

