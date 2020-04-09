Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 digital $40, Devil May Cry 5 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital codes for Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at $39.99. Currently matched at GameStop in physical form. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a straight $20 price drop, matching the physical deal we saw earlier this week and a perfect chance to download this one from the couch. With local and online multiplayer at the ready, this is a great one for diving in to some PvP while stuck at home right now. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Devil May Cry 5, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Octopath Traveler, Knack 2, and Kingdom Hearts III, among others. We also have a growing list of digital game deals across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

