We have seen non-stop digital game deals from Nintendo to support folks stuck at home over the last couple weeks, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down yet. The big N is back again today with another big-time Ubisoft Switch sale via the eShop after launching a very notable SEGA sale yesterday. While deals on vintage Sonic games and classic Genesis titles are still live from $4, Ubisoft is now ready to get in on the party. Starting from $5, down below you’ll find loads of deals on well-known game shows and board games for the whole family as well as Ubisoft hits like Mario + Rabbids, Assassin’s Creed titles, Rayman Legends, and much more. Hit the jump for everything.

Digital Ubisoft Switch Sale:

On top of the today’s Ubisoft Switch sale and yesterday’s SEGA event, there are also loads of indie titles on sale from $1 right now including Golf Story, Diablo III, Bastion, Goat Simulator, and many more right here.

While we still have loads of Switch controllers and cases on sale, today’s price drops come on the heels of the build-your-own Switch program and today’s new LEGO x Nintendo Super Mario kits.

More on Mario + Rabbids:

Ubisoft Nintendo Switch Sale: The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies. Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™ system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.

