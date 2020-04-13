Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable $6 (50% off), more

- Apr. 13th 2020 10:29 am ET

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,900+) via Amazon offers its 3-Foot MFi Braided Nylon Lightning Cable for $5.99 Prime shipped when code GFSHA59D has been used at checkout. Normally selling for $12, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, is $2 under the previous price drop, and is marked down to a new all-time low. Adding a six-foot Lightning cable into your charging arsenal makes it easy to stay powered up no matter where you are. It’s great for refueling an iPhone while you use it in bed or on the couch. Plus, the braided nylon exterior has a 30,000-bend rating, ensuring it’s built to last. Over 200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Apple MFi Certified: Each cable contains an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure full compatibility and high-speed charging with iPhone, iPad and iPod. Premium metal zinc alloy connectors and bulletproof braided nylon to improve durability and reduce fraying. 10X stronger than others, can withstand over 30,000 bending and hold up to 175 pounds (80KG).

 Designed in California, fancy looking makes this item look high end. Beautiful packaging and fantastic colors, best option to purchase more of these cables for yourself or your friends.

