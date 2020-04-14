Incredibox is a music game that puts you in control of a “merry crew of beatboxers.” Described as “part game, part tool,” it features simple drag and drop mechanics as well as a host of various sound combinations and un-lockable animated choruses to enhance your experience and the songs you make. Regularly $4 on the App Store, you can now download Incredibox for just $1 on iOS. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked in years, while Android gamers can get in on the fun too over on Google Play for $1 as well. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from around 19,000 users. More details below.

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

Android: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Incredibox:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

