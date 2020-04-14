Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League from $10, Resident Evil 3 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Rocket League Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 and up, this is the lowest price we can find on the full version for Switch. However, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One gamers can score the standard version of the game for $9.99 via the eShop, PSN and the new couch co-op sale on the Xbox Live marketplace. Perfect timing while everyone is stuck at home, Rocket League offers up some great vehicular sports battles that are perfect multiplayer experiences, couch co-op or otherwise. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, and SEGA Genesis Classics, among others. We also still have hundreds of on-going digital game deals for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch gamers below.
Best digital game deals:
- Xbox Digital Retro & Family Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $4 (Reg. $15)
- Child of Light $4 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 $16 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $36 (Reg. $70)
- Knack 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Gears Tactics launches this month, here’s the new trailer and art book
Journey, a once Epic Games Store exclusive, is making its way to Steam
Final Fantasy VII freebies to celebrate launch day: Themes, lithographs, more
PSA: Switch Lite now back in stock, here’s how to score one in self-isolation
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
Review: COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is a beautiful memory from years past
Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!