Getting motivated to stay in shape while in self-isolation can be tough for some, but a personal yoga teacher app in your pocket might help. Rainfrog’s highly-rated Pocket Yoga Teacher for iOS is now seeing a deep 50% price drop on the App Store to help the cause and save you some cash. Regularly $10, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for $4.99. While we have seen the app go free in the past during limited sales, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked outside of those deals in years. It allows you to “build, edit and share complete yoga practices,” with all of your desired poses (up to 300 available), or use the built-in suggestions to guide you through a workout. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Creating your custom yoga sequence has never been easier! Pocket Yoga Teacher allows you to build, edit and share complete yoga practices. Make a practice in minutes: select your desired poses, adjust their order and duration, add music, and you’re done! Try your practice by following along with the voice guidance, or share it with the Pocket Yoga Community and see what they think. Perfect for yoga teachers or intermediate to advanced level yogis.

