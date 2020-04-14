While we still have notable offers on Disney iMessage stickers and Pocket Yoga Teacher, we are back again with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. From augmented reality apps to personal finance suites and colorful strategy experiences, there are plenty of notable offers today. Highlights include titles like Warbits, Construction Simulator, Money Pro, AR Measure, ArithmeTick, and more. Your complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals can be found below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Warbits: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 3: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ArithmeTick – Math Flash Cards: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League from $10, Resident Evil 3 $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Time Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Spacecraft 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $6)

Warbits :

Warbits, a war simulator for a better tomorrow. Give peace a fighting chance by settling your differences casualty free. Don’t agree with your fellow factions? You don’t have to! Put those blasters down, load up Warbits, and virtually crush the opposition! CAMPAIGN – Battle through 20 missions across 5 unique environments as you unravel the story of a dysfunctional galaxy and the war simulator designed to save it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!