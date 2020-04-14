Expand your Siri smart home with Aqara’s HomeKit Starter Set at $100 (24% off)

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit Starter Set at $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Aqara’s smart home system works with HomeKit out of the box and this starter kit is a great way to outfit your house. Included here is the necessary hub as well as a smart plug, door and window sensor, motion detector, and a mini switch. Plus, thanks to being centered around Zigbee connectivity, you’re looking at a more reliable setup than typical devices based around Wi-Fi and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for some additional information.

A more affordable way to kickstart your Siri smart home would be grabbing the Wemo Smart Plug for $18 at Amazon. While you won’t get the same ecosystem support as provided by the Aqara starter kit, it’s certainly a lower-cost way to enjoy the perks of a voice-activated lamp or appliance.

Whether you’re looking to outfit your front door with Ultraloq’s UL3 Smart Lock, or expand your Assistant-enabled setup with a Nest Mini speaker, our Smart Home guide is filled with discounts to check out.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected. Communications between Aqara Hub and Aqara devices can reach up to 20 m (65 feet) under normal conditions.

