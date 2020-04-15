Moto One Action Android smartphone returns to all-time low at $250 (Save $100)

Motorola is currently offering its unlocked Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same sale price available at B&H as well as Best Buy. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you up to $100, beats our previous mention by $13, and returns the price to its all-time low. Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 175 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details down below.

Because the Moto One Action touts expandable microSD card storage, a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for $16. Or if you’d rather keep your new handset protected, Amazon has cases starting at around $5. Either way, these add-ons are notable ways to make the most out of the leftover cash from the lead deal.

Right now you can still save $300 on Google Pixel 4/XL at new all-time lows. Earlier today we spotted Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 at its best Amazon price as well, alongside other tablets from $350. And of course, you’ll find all of the best Android game/app deals in our daily roundup.

Motorola Moto One Action Android smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

