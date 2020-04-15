Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 returns to Amazon low at $100 off, more from $350

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $629.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $730, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings, matches the second-best discount all-time, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display for quickly unlocking. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. So whether you’re looking to write down notes or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 480 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Android Tablet for $349.99 shipped. Today’s offer saves you $50, matches our previous mention, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 14-hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, and face unlocking technology. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 750 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Regardless of which you choose, take advantage of each tablet’s expandable storage support and use your savings on Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card for $22. Or if you’d prefer a Chrome OS-centered experience, don’t forget that right now you can score Google’s Pixelbook Go at an all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy. Attach a keyboard with built-in trackpad to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet for a seamless PC desktop experience.

