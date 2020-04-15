Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Peppa Pig, Her Story, more

- Apr. 15th 2020 3:27 pm ET

FREE+
0

All of the best Android app deals are now up for the taking. While things are starting to slow down from the onslaught of price drops in support of social distancing, we have a series of freebie icon packs, hardcore tower defense, RPGs, a “critically acclaimed” mystery game, and even some deals for the kids. More specifically, you’re looking at price drops on titles including Peppa Pig: Sports Day, Defense Zone HD, Mental Hospital VI – Child of Evil, Her Story, and more. All of today’s best Android app deals can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s fresh new Android hardware deals include Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 at a new all-time low and Google Home at 50% off. Our latest Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch deal sits alongside ongoing offers on the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Fitbit Charge 3. While Google’s newest Pixel 4/XL smartphones are still $300 off you’ll find plenty of Android-Friendly accessories in today’s roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: ToeJam & Earl $4, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $52, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Peppa Pig Sports Day:

Join Peppa as she competes in Sports Day in this official app! Peppa and her friends are taking part in Sports Day and they want you to join them! Fans of the TV show will love this sports day-inspired app, which encourages pre-schoolers to explore fun filled games with their favourite little piggy. 5 x fun-filled games featuring Peppa, George and their family and friends:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Android

Android
google play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard