Turtle Beach’s Elite Atlas Aero Pro wireless headset hits new lows from $66.50

Target is offering the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for PC at $69.99 shipped when you clip the on-page Target Circle coupon. RedCard members can grab it at $66.49 shipped thanks to the extra 5% discount. Normally up to $150, this beats our last mention by up to $35 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This wireless gaming headset is a fantastic option for any PC gamer, as it helps free your movement from being restricted with cables and wires. Plus, Control Studio from Turtle Beach gives you the ability to customize your listening experience to your specific taste and style. The best part? You can independently adjust chat and game volume to get the perfect mix, essentially putting you in control of how much you hear of the game and your friends. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind the wires, well, we’re still tracking the normal version of the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero One Gaming headset from $33 at Target, so be sure to give that a look.

Looking for something to use while on-the-go? Well, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are currently at an all-time low of $122. I love AirPods and can’t leave home without them since it makes it super easy to take calls, use “Hey Siri,” and enjoy music while driving.

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero Pro Wireless features:

Enjoy crisp powerful sound while gaming with this Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero wireless PC gaming headset. The rechargeable battery offers up to 30 hours of use, and the remappable on-ear controls let you adjust settings as needed. This Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero wireless PC gaming headset has a sleek metal headband and interchangeable cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions that provide a comfortable, secure fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!