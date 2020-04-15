Step up your game with Turtle Beach’s Atlas One Headset from $33 at Target

Target is offering the Turtle Beach Atlas One Wired Gaming Headset for PC for $34.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery and an extra 5% off is available to RedCard holders, dropping the price to $33.24 shipped. Normally $50 at Best Buy, this is among the lowest pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering dual 40mm drivers, this headset is designed to work with your computer to make it easy to find the enemy when playing games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and more. There’s even a flip-up mic that auto mutes when you move it out of the way, letting you know when you can talk to those around you or those in-game. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With a bit of your savings, grab the Brainzwavz Truss Metal Headphone Hanger. It’s on sale for $14.50 right now and can hold two sets of headphones under your desk, helping you ensure that you always have a clean workspace.

Want wireless headphones? Turtle Beach’s Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Headset is currently on sale for 33% off. This drops it to $100, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time.

Turtle Beach Atlas One Gaming Headset features:

Get the most out of PC gaming with this Turtle Beach Atlas One PC gaming headset. Memory foam cushioning keeps you comfortable during long play sessions, and Windows Sonic surround sound from the 40mm speakers provides rich audio. This Turtle Beach Atlas One PC gaming headset has a 3.5mm connector for compatibility with a wide range of devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!